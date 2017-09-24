Rays' Lucas Duda: Slugs 13th homer of season Saturday

Duda went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Orioles.

Duda blasted his 13th bomb with the Rays in the third inning to give the Rays a 3-1 lead in a game they'd go on to win. Although he's launched five homers this month, he's hitting below .160 in September, and that's been a reflection of the hitter he's been since joining Tampa Bay in late-July.