Duda went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Duda blasted his first round tripper of August in the third, erasing an early 1-0 deficit with a 363-foot shot to right center. The 31-year-old continues to see consistent playing time at either first base or designated hitter and has smacked four bombs in his first 17 games with the Rays.

