Duda went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Duda's sixth round tripper since arriving in Tampa opened the scoring for the Rays and erased an early 1-0 deficit. The slugger hasn't done a whole lot lately besides knock the ball out of the park, however, as he's hitting just .197 in 18 August contests.