Rays' Lucas Duda: Starts at first base Friday

Duda will make his debut in a Tampa Bay uniform during Friday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duda slides in at first base while batting in the cleanup position for Friday's game against New York. With Logan Morrison battling a bruised heel, Duda could see a couple more starts at first over the course of the weekend. Following Morrison's return to the lineup, expect Duda to hit out of the DH role moving forward.