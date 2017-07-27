Rays' Lucas Duda: Traded to Tampa Bay
Duda's was traded to Tampa Bay on Thursday, with reliever Drew Smith heading to New York, Joel Sherman of the MLB Network reports.
Duda will fit in nicely with Tampa Bay, as the 31-year-old is set to receive ample playing time between first base and the DH spot, while likely spending a majority of time in the latter position. Thus far in 2017, Duda is hitting .246/.347/.532 with 17 home runs and 73 RBI. Since the Rays are in New York facing off against the Yankees for a four-game series this weekend, Duda could be available as soon as Friday night. Moving forward, this will give Corey Dickerson more starts in the outfield while decreasing Brad Miller and Trevor Plouffe's playing time in the DH role.
