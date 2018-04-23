Rays' Lucius Fox: Bangs out four hits
Fox went 4-for-5 with a triple, a stolen base and two RBI for High-A Charlotte in the club's 10-8 win over Palm Beach on Sunday.
The four hits matched Fox's career high as a professional, elevating his line to .383/.456/.483 for the season. Along with his accomplishments at the plate, Fox has also remained a plus runner with a 4-for-5 success rate on stolen-base attempts. The shortstop's long-term fantasy ceiling is somewhat limited due to a dearth of power, but the improved plate approach he has shown thus far as a 20-year-old in the Florida State League offer increased hope that he'll make an impact for the Rays down the road.
More News
-
Rays' Lucius Fox: Suffers contusion•
-
Rays' Lucius Fox: Promoted to High-A•
-
Rays' Lucius Fox: Drives in run in All-Star Futures Game•
-
Rays' Lucius Fox: Showing off speed at Low-A•
-
Rays' Lucius Fox: Will begin season with Low-A Bowling Green•
-
Rays' Lucius Fox: Injury doesn't net Rays additional compensation•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...