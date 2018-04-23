Fox went 4-for-5 with a triple, a stolen base and two RBI for High-A Charlotte in the club's 10-8 win over Palm Beach on Sunday.

The four hits matched Fox's career high as a professional, elevating his line to .383/.456/.483 for the season. Along with his accomplishments at the plate, Fox has also remained a plus runner with a 4-for-5 success rate on stolen-base attempts. The shortstop's long-term fantasy ceiling is somewhat limited due to a dearth of power, but the improved plate approach he has shown thus far as a 20-year-old in the Florida State League offer increased hope that he'll make an impact for the Rays down the road.