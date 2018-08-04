Rays' Lucius Fox: Moves up to Double-A
Fox was promoted to Double-A Montgomery on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Fox is a classic shortstop prospect with the ability to make good contact and be a threat on the bases but no real power. He's lived up to that so far this year, hitting .282/.371/.353 with 23 steals but just two homers in 89 games for High-A Charlotte. That's a profile that plays in the majors, but he'll have to keep making good contact as he rises up the levels and prove he can stick at short. The fact that he cut his strikeout rate (from 25.2 percent to 19.6 percent) while raising his walk rate (from 9.2 percent to 10.4 percent) in his second taste of High-A ball is certainly a good sign.
