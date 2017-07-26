Fox was called up to High-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Fox had been putting together a good season with Low-A Bowling Green, hitting .278/.362/.361 with two home runs, 27 RBI and 27 stolen bases. The 20-year-old will try his hand at the High-A level for the first time after spending 152 games in Low-A over the past two seasons. Fox will continue to work on expanding his power and staying healthy, while showing off the speed and defensive abilities that make him a top prospect for Tampa Bay.