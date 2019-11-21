Play

Fox was added to the Rays' 40-man roster Wednesday.

Protecting Fox from the Rule 5 draft was probably a borderline call for the Rays. The 22-year-old shortstop is a quality defender and 70-grade runner, but he hit .230/.340/.342 in 104 games at Double-A and hit .143 with a 30.6 percent strikeout rate in 15 games at Triple-A. Look for him to spend all of 2020 in the upper levels of the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories