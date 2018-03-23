Rays' Lucius Fox: Suffers contusion
Fox sustained a left knee contusion during Friday's batting practice session and will remain sidelined as a precaution, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Fox should be considered day-to-day for the time being after getting plunked by a pitch during the team's batting session. The 20-year-old is expected to begin the year back at High-A after spending the last month of the season with Charlotte in 2017.
