Fox sustained a left knee contusion during Friday's batting practice session and will remain sidelined as a precaution, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fox should be considered day-to-day for the time being after getting plunked by a pitch during the team's batting session. The 20-year-old is expected to begin the year back at High-A after spending the last month of the season with Charlotte in 2017.

