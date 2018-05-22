Rays' Lucius Fox: Thriving at plate with High-A Charlotte
Fox is slashing .304/.368/.378 with eight extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, one home run) and 11 RBI over 165 plate appearances for High-A Charlotte.
The 20-year-old shortstop is also 9-for-11 on stolen base attempts, giving him a well-rounded offensive repertoire overall. All three components of Fox's slash line are career-best figures, with a welcome drop in strikeout rate (25.2 percent to 17.6 percent) and corresponding bump in contact rate to a career-high 80.0 percent playing a significant part in his newfound success.
