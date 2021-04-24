Patino was added to the Rays' taxi squad Saturday and is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Patino was sent down by the Rays in mid-March, but he could be in line to make his team debut in Sunday's series finale. The right-hander made his major-league debut with the Padres last year and posted a 5.19 ERA and 21:14 K:BB in 17.1 innings across 11 appearances (one start). Patino will likely join the bullpen once he's added to the Rays' big-league roster, but he could be an option to serve as a starter at some point this year.