Rays manager Kevin Cash confirmed Friday that Patino (shoulder) is being built up as a starter this spring, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Patino struggled to an 8.10 ERA in six major-league starts last season and was shut down in September with a shoulder issue, but he brought a clean bill of health into camp, and the Rays still hope that he can provide some organizational rotation depth. The 23-year-old is likely to open the season at Triple-A Durham, assuming Tampa Bay's five projected starters make it through the spring unscathed. Patino could be the first pitcher called upon if an injury opens up a spot.