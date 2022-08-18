The Rays plan to call up Patino from Triple-A Durham to start Thursday's game against the Royals in Tampa Bay, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay isn't known to be dealing with any injuries or expected absences to any members of its current five-man rotation, so it's possible that manager Kevin Cash just wanted to break in another starting pitcher with the Rays in the midst of a stretch of 17 games in 17 days. Patino will be making his fourth appearance for Tampa Bay in 2022, with the right-hander having thus far spend a considerable portion of the season on the injured list due to a significant oblique strain. He's generally looked good across his last three outings at Durham, accruing a 3.72 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB across 9.2 innings.