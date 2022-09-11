Patino (1-2) allowed nine runs on five hits and four walks over 1.1 innings while taking a loss against the Yankees on Sunday.

Patino failed to record a strikeout while coughing up three home runs in the brutal loss, including a pair of three-run blasts by Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton. The 22-year-old righty saw his season ERA skyrocket to 8.10 with an 11:13 K:BB through 20 MLB innings. With Shane McClanahan (shoulder) expected back next week, it's unclear if Patino will get another turn in the rotation.