Patino yielded three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings against Boston on Monday. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Patino was in line for the loss before the Rays came back to win the game in the seventh inning. He served up a solo homer to Alex Verdugo in the first inning followed by a pair of runs in the third. Patino now owns a 4.34 ERA and an 11:9 K:BB through 18.2 MLB innings this season. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Yankees this weekend.