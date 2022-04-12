The Rays placed Patino (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
After entering Monday as the majors' lone unbeaten team, the Rays were dealt a reality check in a 13-2 loss to the Athletics in the home opener. In addition to the blowout loss, the Rays lost Patino just 13 pitches into his first start of the season due to the oblique strain. He'll now go on the shelf for at least the next week and a half, though the volatile timelines often associated with oblique injuries means that fantasy managers should bank on him missing more than the minimum amount of time. After Chris Mazza struggled mightily in a mop-up role behind Patino in Monday's game, the Rays plan to turn to Josh Fleming as a replacement in the rotation for Patino beginning with Thursday's series finale versus the Athletics, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.