Patino (oblique) is dealing with a blister and is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session Saturday, Will Aldrich of MLB.com reports.

Patino was forced to abandon his rehab assignment after developing the blister, and the Rays will use his throwing session Saturday to determine the next step in his recovery. Prior to the setback, Patino had ramped up to 78 pitches, so a return later in July remains possible.