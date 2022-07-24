Patino allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Saturday.

The runs against Patino came in the third inning, but the Rays were able to get him off the hook in the seventh. In his second start back from an oblique injury that kept him out for three months, the right-hander was able to stretch out to 72 pitches (41 strikes), up from 56 pitches in his previous outing. He struggled against a weak-hitting opponent, and Patino now has a 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 3:4 K:BB across eight innings in three appearances this season.