Patino is expected to be called up by the Rays to start Friday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Patino has been pitching well for Triple-A Durham, throwing 17 straight scoreless innings. Between his recent form and the injuries to Tyler Glasnow (elbow) and Josh Fleming (calf), Patino could stick with the big-league club if he carries over his strong performance from the minors. Patino has thrown five innings in each of his last three starts, so he could work long enough to earn a win if he can hold the Blue Jays' offense in check.