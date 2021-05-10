The Rays list Patino as their probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

In his most recent two outings, Patino has piggybacked rookie Shane McClanahan, but the Rays elected to turn the latter loose as a traditional starter Sunday against the Athletics. Patino went unused out of the bullpen for that contest, as the Rays apparently intended to save him for Tuesday's series opener, when he'll be picking up his second start of the season. Ryan Yarbrough was initially lined up for Tuesday, so it's unclear whether he'll work as a primary pitcher behind Patino, or if the Rays will use a melange of bullpen arms to follow the young right-hander. Patino maxed out at three innings and 56 pitches in his last outing May 4, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to work more than four or five frames Tuesday.