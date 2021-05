Patino allowed four runs on six hits and two walks across 3.1 innings during Tuesday's 13-6 win at Baltimore. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The right-hander was in prime position to secure his second win of the season after the Rays provided an 8-0 cushion, but the 21-year-old needed 82 pitches for 10 outs and was unable to finish the fourth frame. Patino has a 3.60 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings this season.