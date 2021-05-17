Patino is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Earlier this month, manager Kevin Cash told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times that the Rays would take a "floating sequencing" approach to the rotation, meaning that the team would take a flexible approach to determining its starters in a given week beyond Tyler Glasnow and Shane McClanahan. Ryan Yarbrough also seems to have a regular rotation spot locked down as a starter or primary pitcher out of the bullpen, leaving Patino, Josh Fleming and Rich Hill as candidates to eat innings on days when none of the aforementioned three are on the pitching schedule. At this point, Patino is expected to use as a traditional starter rather than as an opener when he's listed as the Rays' probable pitcher. He covered a season-high four innings in his last outing May 11 against the Yankees, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out three.