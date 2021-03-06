Patino, who was credited with the victory in Thursday's Grapefruit League win over the Twins, impressed with his velocity and location during his one inning, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The promising right-hander consistently kept his fastball in the mid-90s and threw seven of his 10 pitches during the second inning for strikes. Patino did work around a hit and gave up some loud contact, but battery mate Francisco Mejia, who caught Patino during their time together in the Padres organization, came away impressed with his teammate's confidence. Meanwhile, pitching coach Kyle Snyder added that the 21-year-old's changeup and slider are excellent complements to his formidable fastball.