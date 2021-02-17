Patino, who was acquired in the Blake Snell trade with the Padres this offseason, will be given a legitimate opportunity to earn a spot in the Rays' starting rotation during spring training, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Bowden lists Patino as one of two Rays candidates for rookies most likely to make Opening Day rosters, although he adds it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise to see the hard-throwing right-hander open up at Triple-A Durham due to service-time considerations. In addition to his impressive pitch arsenal, Patino has some big-league experience to fall back on, having logged 14 total appearances, including the playoffs, for the Padres in 2020. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times notes Patino's upper 90s fastball and wicked slider make the 21-year-old one of the most intriguing young prospects to monitor in spring training, especially with manager Kevin Cash's track record of willingness to think out of the box with his staff and the durability questions that plague the team's multiple veteran offseason pitching additions.