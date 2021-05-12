Patino (1-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out three as he took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday,

Patino found himself in a quick hole after serving up a solo home run to Aaron Judge in the first inning. He later allowed two men on in the third and one ended up scoring after two passed balls allowed the runners to advance. It's unclear how manager Kevin Cash plans to use the 21-year-old moving forward after he's made two relief appearances and two starts in his first four appearances this season. Patino had piggybacked Shane McClanahan in his last two outings but served as an opener Tuesday. If Cash plans to use him as an opener again then he'll be lined up for a meeting against the Mets over the weekend.