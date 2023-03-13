Patino has thrown 5.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and three walks in three appearances in the Grapefruit League.

Patino is in consideration for a rotation spot with Tyler Glasnow (oblique) sidelined, and he's pitched well early on. He threw 2.2 scoreless innings against the Mets on Sunday, an outing highlighted by strikeouts of Francisco Alvarez, Tommy Pham and Danny Mendick. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that manager Kevin Cash voiced concern over Patino consistently falling behind in the count, though he also noted that Patino made several strong pitches to work out of trouble. Josh Fleming and Yonny Chirinos are also in consideration for the fifth starter role.