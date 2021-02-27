Patino was one of the pitchers that caught manager Kevin Cash's eye during live batting practice Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Patino was lauded by Cash for what the Rays skipper labeled as "constant strike-throwing" during the session, with the right-hander throwing just one ball outside the strike zone. Patino is striving to earn a starting rotation spot during spring training while largely relying on his elite fastball and slider, and Cash noted Friday that the young pitcher's commitment to pounding the zone has a chance to eventually make him "special" if he can sustain it over the long haul.