Patino (oblique) will likely be reinstated from the 60-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Patino made six rehab starts in June and early July but faced a setback early this month due to a blister. However, he's been facing hitters recently and will return to game action with the major-league club Friday. He'll be facing a tough opponent in the Orioles, who have won 10 consecutive games, and manager Kevin Cash said that the right-hander won't be stretched out during the start.