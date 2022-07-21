Patino is expected to start Saturday's game in Kansas City, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
According to Topkin, the Rays prefer to push their top two starters -- All-Star Shane McClanahan and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber -- to the back of the rotation to begin the second half, so Patino appears primed to take the hill for Tampa Bay's second game out of the All-Star break. In his return from the 60-day injured list July 15 against Baltimore, Patino started but was pulled after 3.1 innings (56 pitches). The light workload was likely the result of Patino having not made a rehab start nearly two weeks before the July 15 outing, but he should have a longer leash Saturday.