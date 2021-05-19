The Rays placed Patino on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right middle finger laceration, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Patino likely picked up the injury during his start in the Rays' 13-6 win Tuesday, when he was pulled after being roughed up for four earned runs on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. The Rays had been including Patino in a pseudo six-man rotation of late, so the team could just get by with the traditional five starters while the right-hander is on the mend.