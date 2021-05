Patino will start and is expected to cover a few innings as an opener Tuesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It appeared the 21-year-old would receive a look as a traditional starter Tuesday, but he'll instead be followed by Josh Fleming as the primary pitcher. Patino has maxed out at three innings and 56 pitches during his last outing May 4 and could have a similar workload versus New York.