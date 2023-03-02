Patino is a candidate to enter the Rays rotation while Tyler Glasnow (oblique) remains sidelined, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Patino had been building up as a starter to begin spring training, though his fit in the rotation was unclear so long as everyone remained healthy. With Glasnow sidelined 6-to-8 weeks, Patino now enters the conversation to step into a starting role and will be competing primarily with Josh Fleming and Yonny Chirinos. Patino showed flashes of brilliance during the 2021 season, but his 2022 campaign was derailed by oblique and shoulder injuries so it's unclear how much he would be capable of contributing.