Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham following his start Saturday against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Patino pitched four innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three in a no-decision versus the Royals. The right-hander will now head to Durham to open a roster spot for Jeffrey Springs (leg) to return from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's series finale. Patino owns a 6.75 ERA over three starts with the Rays this season and will look to get back into a groove in Triple-A.