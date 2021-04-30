Patino fired two scoreless innings during a loss to the Athletics on Thursday, allowing one hit while recording two strikeouts.

The promising right-hander has gotten his Rays tenure off to a nearly unblemished start, with Patino allowing just a hit and a walk over 4.2 innings across two appearances, the first coming as an opener against the Blue Jays on Sunday. The 21-year-old could continue to be used interchangeably as an opener, conventional reliever or even a bulk reliever, considering his extensive starting experience in the minors.