Patino was recalled from Triple-A Durham and will start Friday against the Blue Jays.

The right-hander delivered five scoreless frames in each of his past three starts for Durham and will rejoin the Rays for his sixth big-league outing of the year. Patino has pitched well in the majors this season with a 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB across 15 innings.