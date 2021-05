Patino (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Patino had been throwing recently, and he's now ready to return to game action. The right-hander had worked as a starter before he was placed on the injured list, but he'll now head to the minors rather than taking on a bullpen role. Patino could be one of the top options to return to the majors if the Rays' rotation deals with injuries.