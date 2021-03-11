Patino logged his first start of Grapefruit League play Wednesday against the Twins and fired a clean first inning.

The promising right-hander now has a pair of scoreless spring frames on his ledger in as many appearances, and he's allowed just one hit while recording a strikeout. Patino has consistently impressed with his location since spring training began, with both his fastball and slider distinguishing themselves early. While the Rays starting rotation appears set barring injury, the 21-year-old could be making a case to stick on the Opening Day roster in some form.