Patino was scratched his scheduled start Saturday for Triple-A Durham due to right shoulder discomfort, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 22-year-old righty has had a difficult season. He opened the year in the rotation but failed to complete a single inning before suffering an oblique strain which sidelined him until mid-July. Since his return, he's bounced between the majors and minors, posting a 7.91 ERA in six MLB starts and a 4.50 ERA in nine Triple-A outings. He's now at real risk of missing the remainder of the season unless his shoulder injury turns out to be very minor.