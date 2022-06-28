Patino (oblique) struck out seven over five innings and allowed two runs on six hits and no walks in his most recent rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Durham.

Aside from two wild pitches, Patino was supremely efficient in Sunday's outing, the fifth overall of his rehab start. He tossed 57 of his 78 pitches for strikes, and at this point, Patino looks to be fully stretched out for starting duty. The Rays have yet to declare their plans for Patino, but the big club will have a need for an extra starter this week with a doubleheader on tap Saturday in Toronto. Patino has been on the 60-day injured list since April 12 due to an oblique strain, which he suffered in his first appearance of the season.