Patino allowed no hits and one walk while striking out three in 2.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Patino made his team debut as Sunday's opener, and he tossed 42 pitches before primary pitcher Josh Fleming entered the game. Patino posted a 5.19 ERA in 17.1 innings with the Padres last year but could earn more opportunities with the Rays if he continues to pitch effectively.