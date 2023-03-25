Patino was knocked around for seven runs in 2.2 innings in his final spring start Friday against the Mets, raising his Grapefruit League ERA to 11.17.

Patino is fighting with Yonny Chirinos and Josh Fleming for the Rays' fifth starter job, and he hasn't made a very strong case. In addition to his inflated ERA, he also owns a poor 1.86 WHIP and has walked seven batters and hit three more in 9.2 innings. Chrinos hasn't pitched well either, recording an 8.59 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in 7.1 frames, while Josh Fleming's 4.91 ERA in 14.2 innings is better but still unimpressive. The Rays could wind up getting creative every fifth day until Tyler Glasnow (oblique) returns, something the organization has plenty of experience doing.