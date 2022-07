Patino (oblique) had his live bullpen session pushed from Saturday to Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Patino's rehab assignment was shut down due to a blister, and he'll be unable to face live hitters until Monday. Whether the right-hander is able to resume his rehab assignment afterward depends on how he feels following the throwing session. However, it's still possible that Patino is able to rejoin the Rays sometime in late July.