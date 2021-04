Patino will serve as the team's opener Sunday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's unclear exactly how long Patino will pitch, though Josh Fleming will handle the majority of the workload. Patino made his major-league debut in 2020 with the Padres and posted a 5.19 ERA with a 21:14 K:BB across 17.1 innings.