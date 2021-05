Patino will continue to work as a starter at Triple-A Durham according to manager Kevin Cash, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Patino will continue to stay stretched out in Durham, indicating that he could be next in line for a major-league start should the Rays come across an issue in their rotation. Patino posted 3.60 ERA with 19 strikeouts across 15 major-league innings before suffering a finger injury May 19 and eventually being sent down May 30.