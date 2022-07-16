Patino allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over 3.1 innings during Friday's win over Baltimore. He failed to record a strikeout and did not factor in the decision.

Patino made his MLB appearance since April 11 after a lengthy trip to the injured list. His fastball sat in the mid-90s and he forced just two swinging strikes. The two runs he allowed Friday both came via the long ball; Trey Mancini and Ramon Urias each knocked solo homers. Patino threw 38 of 56 pitches for strikes and the Rays are likely going to be cautious as they ramp up his workload.