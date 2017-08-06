Rengifo was traded Sunday to the Rays along with minor-league pitcher Anthony Misiewicz and a player to be named later in exchange for minor-league pitcher Ryan Garton and minor-league catcher Mike Marjama.

The 20-year-old Rengifo is the main prize headed back to Tampa Bay in the trade, as the switch-hitting infielder had emerged as an interesting prospect for the Mariners in the Midwest League this season. Over 450 plate appearances for Low-A Clinton, Rengifo has produced 39 extra-base hits and has gone 29-for-43 on stolen-base attempts, which has helped make up for a pedestrian .250 average and .318 on-base percentage. Rengifo is expected to remain at the Low-A level with his new organization and report to Bowling Green.