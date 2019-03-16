The Rays reassigned Santos to their minor-league camp Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Santos made 15 appearances (one start) with the Blue Jays a season ago, but he didn't make much of a run at an Opening Day bullpen gig with the Rays after attending camp as a non-roster invitee. Expect him to report to Triple-A Durham to begin the season.

