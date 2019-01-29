Rays' Luis Santos: Latches on with Tampa Bay
Santos agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rays earlier in January, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Santos' deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training. The 27-year-old reliever appeared in 25 games with Toronto over the past two seasons, logging a 5.15 ERA in those outings.
