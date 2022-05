Bard had his contract selected by the Rays on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Bard last pitched in the majors during 2020 with the Angels and has now been added to the 40-man roster by the Rays. He's appeared in nine games for Triple-A Durham this year and given up five earned runs with a 9:2 K:BB over 8.2 innings and will remain there for the time being.